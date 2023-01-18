Orange County public defender dies while vacationing in Mexico; family believes foul play involved

An Orange County public defender died while vacationing in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary.

Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as Mexican authorities have yet to disclose many details to this point.

His family says he was killed, contrary to what Mexican officials have claimed thus far. They allege that Blair died in a "tragic accident" at the Las Rocas Resort.

"I personally don't put a lot of credence in what the Mexican authorities say," said John Jenks, private investigator and business partner of Blair's. "The article I read said that he died of a tragic accident and my accident is what evidence do you base that conclusion on? Meaning how do you know it's a tragic accident."

As his family works with the United States officials to learn more, Tijuana-based media has reported that the Baja California Prosecutor's Office ruled that Blair died of head trauma from falling off his hotel balcony.

The Blair family maintains that there was foul play involved.

"He was the victim of a brutal crime," says a GoFundMe set up for Blair's wife, Kim, who is also a public defender. It can be found by searching the key words, "Remembering Elliot Blair."

"All donated funds will be used by Kim and Elliot's family in their search for answers and to help Kim with any personal finances as she grieves her Elliot," the GoFundMe says.