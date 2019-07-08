Elizabeth Warren says she raised $19 million in the second quarter of the year

Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Monday that she had raised $19.1 million over the past three months, more than triple what she brought in over the first quarter of the year.

Warren's campaign has already hired over 300 staffers across the country and spent nearly $16 million this year. She currently has just under $20 million cash on hand.

The second-term Massachusetts senator is a leader of the Democratic Party's populist left, and has sworn off high-dollar fundraisers. But she still raised more this quarter than every candidate except former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeig, both of whom have stopped for numerous big-money fundraising events on the campaign trail.

Like Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders has avoided big donations, and his campaign raised $18 million in the second quarter. It also transferred $6 million from other accounts.

"To sum it up: we raised more money than any other 100% grassroots funded campaign," Warren campaign manager Roger Lau wrote in an email to supporters.

Warren's 384,000 individual donors, however, trail the nearly 1 million who donated to Sanders' campaign. On average, Warren's donors gave $10 more than Sanders' donors.

Warren also out-raised Sen. Kamala Harris, who's seen a burst of attention since the first debate, and raised $12 million in the second quarter.

Warren had raised more than $6 million during the first quarter of 2019. But she also transferred $10 million from her Senate campaign committee, which was comprised of leftover funds from her landslide re-election victory last November.

Unlike low-tier candidates hoping this quarter's fundraising will get them a spot in the next round of presidential debates, Warren has long been in safe territory. She surpassed the 130,000 donor threshold for September's debate in the first quarter of the year. She has also been consistently polling in the double digits since the spring.

Candidates must file their second quarter fundraising totals with the Federal Election Commission no later than July 15.