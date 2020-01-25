Elizabeth Warren gets coveted Des Moines Register endorsement

With just nine days until the Iowa caucuses, the state's largest newspaper, the Des Moines Register, has endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren. After highlighting some of Warren's signature policy ideas, the newspaper writes these "ideas are not radical. They are right. They would improve life in America, and they are generally shared by the other Democratic candidates, who bring their own strengths to this race."

Iowa's caucuses, the first nominating contest in the nation, are February 3. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday showed Senator Bernie Sanders surging six points to 25% of likely caucus-goers, with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg polling at 18%, former Vice President Joe Biden at 17% and Warren at 15%.

Warren surged earlier in the summer, at one point leading or nearly leading in many Iowa polls, but her lead has been diminishing since the fall. As a senator, she had to stay in Washington this past week during President Trump's impeachment trial, but returned to Iowa Saturday afternoon to campaign after the trial was adjourned until Monday.

In a video posted to Twitter by Iowa Starting Line, Warren was pulled aside at an event in Muscatine and was told by an aide about the endorsement. She threw her hands up and did a dance.

Elizabeth Warren learns she’s been endorsed by the @DMRegister pic.twitter.com/lR7xPItkFz — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) January 26, 2020

She later told reporters she was "delighted" to receive the endorsement.

The New York Times last week gave an unprecedented double endorsement to Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar, calling Klobuchar a "standard-bearer for the Democratic center."

The Des Moines Register wrote that Warren is "not the radical some perceive her to be" and noted that she used to used to be a Republican.

But, "each of the remaining candidates campaigning across Iowa ahead of the caucuses could make a fine president" the Register wrote before praising all the front-runners.

"Former Vice President Joe Biden would restore credibility in the White House and respect among allies around the world," the newspaper wrote. "Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg brings refreshingly smart, youthful optimism. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota offers a track record of bipartisan achievement. Much like Warren, Bernie Sanders champions the working class."

Warren picked up two key endorsements in New Hampshire earlier this week. Kathy Sullivan, a titan of New Hampshire politics and former chair of the state's Democratic Party, backed Warren for president, just hours after state Senator Kevin Cavanaugh announced his support.

Zak Hudak contributed reporting from Iowa and Nicole Sganga from New Hampshire.