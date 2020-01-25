Impeachment trial: Trump's lawyers to give opening arguments
Washington — President Trump's lawyers will give their opening arguments on Saturday after three days of Democrats making their case. But the president's team is expected to present the bulk of their presentation next week, when more viewers are likely to be tuned in.
Speaking to reporters during a break on Friday, Jay Sekulow said his team will present from 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, and return on Monday. Sekulow said Saturday will serve like a movie "trailer" of "coming attractions."
"Trust me, there will be plenty to cover," Sekulow said.
Mr. Trump complained on Twitter Friday morning that his team would begin arguments on Saturday, which he called "Death Valley" for television.
Download the free CBS News app for complete coverage of the president's impeachment trial in the Senate. Watch the trial live in the player above.
Trump tells Fox News that "my people have to be honest"
In an interview Friday that aired on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," Mr. Trump said he wants his team to "be honest."
"What my people have to do is just be honest, just tell the truth," Trump told Raymond Arroyo at the March for Life rally in Washington. "They've been testifying, the Democrats, they've been telling so many lies, so many fabrications, so much exaggeration. And this is not impeachable."
But Mr. Trump called the trial a "fraud."
"I don't even know how to determine this, but they say it's not a crime, everybody says that," Trump said. "[Democrats] say, 'But it doesn't have to be a crime.' Well, maybe it doesn't have to be a crime, but can you imagine being impeached and you didn't commit a crime?"
Sanders says senators are staying awake "in most cases"
In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, Senator Bernie Sanders said "it's unusual" for a senator to be seated for "nine hours."
O'Donnell: We don't get to see your colleagues during the trial. The cameras are not pointed at the senators. Take us inside. I mean, what is everybody doing?
Sanders: I think it's unusual for a senator, especially somebody who's running for president (I think we have four or five of those on the floor right now) to be seated for nine hours. It's just not the way the Senate usually works. So I think what people are trying to do is to listen as intently as they can.
O'Donnell: Are the senators staying awake?
Sanders: In most cases.
Senators use fidget spinners and stress balls to relieve boredom during Trump impeachment trial
After sitting through many hours of the impeachment trial of President Trump, bored Republican senators figured out a new way to entertain themselves. Several have been spotted passing the time playing with fidget spinners while Democratic House managers gave their opening statements.
The Associated Press reported that Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Caroilna, passed around the fidget spinners and stress balls to several of his colleagues ahead of Thursday's proceedings.
Photos and videos are restricted during the trial in the Senate Chamber, but sketch artist Bill Hennessy captured images of the fidget spinners.