Opening arguments set to begin in trial of fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes

Opening statements are beginning Wednesday in the highly anticipated trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, the fallen tech star accused of duping financial backers, customers and patients into believing her blood-testing startup would revolutionize medicine.

Holmes arrived at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, amid a media scrum, a few minutes after 8 a.m. local time. She will be tried by a jury of seven men and five women, ages 19 to 60.

If convicted, Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning reversal of fortune for an entrepreneur whose wealth was once pegged at $4.5 billion. The amount represented her 50% stake in Theranos, which she founded in 2003 after dropping out of Stanford University at the age of 19.

Theranos — a name derived from the words "therapy" and "diagnosis"— claimed to be perfecting a technology that could test for hundreds of diseases by extracting just a few drops of blood from a quick finger prick done at "wellness centers" across the U.S.

Holmes promised the samples would be tested in a specially designed machine named after inventor Thomas Edison. In her spiel, they would cost a fraction of traditional tests that require a doctor's referral and vials of drawn blood before lab processing that could take days to deliver results.

But the company's technology didn't work nearly as well as promised, as the Wall Street Journal first reported in a series of explosive articles in 2015. The revelations spurred an inquiry from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a civil lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC case resulted in a $500,000 settlement without an admission of wrongdoing, but still proved to be the end of Theranos, which shut down in 2018.

Proving fraud will be key

Prosecutors will have to show that Holmes knew that what she was telling patients and investors about Theranos' technology was false, David Sklansky, a law professor at Stanford University, told CBS Bay Area.

"It's not a crime to believe your own hype. It's not a crime to be overconfident in your company. It is a crime to knowingly deceive people, and prosecutors will have to prove that that's what Elizabeth Homes did," he said.

Text messages between Holmes and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, Theranos' former chief operating officer, suggest both knew the company was in trouble. In one message obtained by former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, Balwani describes a Theranos lab as a "disaster zone."

Some of the company's wealthy investors, as well as former board members, are expected to testify during the trial presided over by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila.

Holmes may take the witness stand, based on court documents filed leading up to the trial. If she does, her lawyers have indicated in recently unsealed filings that she will testify that some of her statements and actions while running Theranos were the result of "intimate partner abuse" inflicted by Balwani, who was in a relationship with Holmes while they were running the company. Balwani faces multiple fraud charges in a separate trial scheduled to begin next year.

Balwani's lawyer has denied Holmes' allegations.