Election Day freebies and discounts on meals, snacks, beverages and rides

Metro free rides and other Election Day deals Metro free rides and other Election Day deals 01:00

Election Day freebies might be the one topic everyone agrees on. If getting a free snack or discounted meal or service helps take the edge off of November 5, U.S. voters are in luck. From Krispy Kreme doughnuts to discounted rides to polling sites, there are savings to be had on Tuesday.

Here's a partial rundown:

Dave & Buster's

The Dallas-based restaurant and video arcade chain is offering $5 beers on November 5.

Fazoli's

Election Day offers for guests who cast ballots include $2 off in-store purchases of one of three pasta dishes on the menu at the Lexington, Kentucky-based Italian restaurant chain: chicken parmigiano, loaded baked spaghetti and spicy baked ziti with Italian sausage.

Flat Top Grill

The restaurant chain is offering 20% off the in-store tab (excluding alcohol) for those who stop in with their sticker.

Hertz

The car rental company is offering one free day on Election Day when you rent a vehicle for at least two days.

Ikea

The Swedish furniture retailer is giving away frozen yogurt at its bistros on Election Day. Click here for a coupon.

Johnny Rockets

Patrons of the Los Angeles-based burger chain who mention its "Free Shake" offer at the register on November 5 can get a free non-vegan milkshake with any in-store purchase.

Krispy Kreme

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based doughnut-and-coffee chain is offering free Original Glazed doughnuts and "I Voted" stickers — one each per customer — on Election Day at its shops across the U.S., calling it a celebration of "Doughmocracy."

Lyft

The rideshare company is offering voters a 50% discount of up to 10 bucks on rides to the polls on Election Day until 10 p.m. in every time zone. People can get the deal on a rideshare, bikeshare or scooter ride by preloading the code VOTE24.

Pizza To The Polls

The nonprofit group sends free pizzas to voters waiting on a long line. Visit the website to request one.

Uber

The rideshare firm is offering riders in the U.S. 50% off trips to their polling place or up to $10 off when they use the "Go Vote" tile to book a ride.