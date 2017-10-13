Elderly doctor could lose her practice for not using a computer

NEW LONDON, N.H. — An 85-year-old New Hampshire doctor who has practiced medicine for decades is in danger of losing her practice.

The state Board of Medicine is threatening the closure over Anna Konopka's record keeping and medical practices at her New London office. WMUR-TV reports Konopka does not use a computer at her practice and therefore doesn't participate in a state-regulated prescription drug monitoring program.

Konopka says she is fighting the decision in hopes of keeping her nearly 300 patients. Her doors are supposed to close Friday if she does not receive a court injunction.

"I cannot practice medicine because the system practices with electronics. The computer is giving the diagnosis and telling them what medicine to prescribe," Konopka told the New Hampshire Union-Leader newspaper. "They practice medicine, and I practice medical art. They manage the patient, and I treat the patient."

The paper reports she's been licensed to practice medicine in New Hampshire for 49 years.

The doctor says she has written to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in hopes of getting help.