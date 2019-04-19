President Trump told reporters Tuesday he doesn't intend to resume family separations at the border, after repeated questioning from reporters. Mr. Trump made the remarks during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is visiting the White House as he pushes for a term that would extend until 2034.

But Mr. Trump bucked repeated questions about his "zero tolerance" policy that led to family separations, placing blame on former President Barack Obama.

"Just so you understand, President Obama separated the children," the president said. "Those cages that were shown--I think they were very inappropriate--were by President Obama's administration not by Trump. President Obama had child separation."

The White House isn't pushing back against Sisi's effort to extend his presidency until 2034, at least, not publicly. Asked if Mr. Trump is OK with Sisi's intention to extend his presidency, a senior administration official said the president views his relationship with Egypt as he does with all foreign nations — through the lens of "America first."

The two presidents are expected to discuss the situation at the Gaza strip, as Israeli-Palestinian tensions rise. They will also address Egypt's economy and human rights, particularly the treatment of religious minorities in Egypt. Reports will have a chance to see the two presidents and lob questions during a sit-down meeting.

There are a number of U.S. citizens currently detained in Egypt, and Human Rights Watch estimates 20 journalists are behind bars in Egypt.

Mr. Trump said the two presidents have much to discuss regarding military issues and trade. "We've never had a better relationship — Egypt and the United States," the president said.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.