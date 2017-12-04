Ed Sheeran says Beyoncé changes her e-mail address every week

Ed Sheeran revealed why Beyoncé has not been answering your e-mails: He says the "Lemonade" singer changes her e-mail address every week.

On Friday, while at Jingle Ball in Inglewood, California, Sheeran told ET how he pulled off recording his new single, "Perfect Duet," with Beyoncé.

"I have an email address I email [to get in touch with Beyoncé]," he said. Then he pointed out that Beyoncé's e-mail address "actually changes every week."

Sheeran said he reached out to her via e-mail and started working on the song in May, but it took a few months to finish the track, which finally dropped on Thursday.

"Obviously she had twins [in June], and we finished [the song] in September, so I've been holding onto it since then," he said of the "Perfect" remix.



Speaking of "Perfect," Sheeran added that Beyoncé only needed one take to record the song. Sheeran also said Beyoncé had some notes for him.

"The original version of 'Perfect' was just an acoustic guitar," before more instruments were added, he explained. "[Beyoncé] rung me up and was like, 'I don't know how you feel about this but I've taken all the instruments off it and it's just gonna be acoustic guitar,' and I was like, 'Ah that's great, because it used to be that!'"

"Then when we got in together, it wasn't so much notes, it was very much like a back-and-forth thing, like, 'What'd you think of this?' Or, 'What do you think of this?' And [we were] probably in the studio for four hours."

Once Beyoncé began recording, it was smooth sailing.

"She was just like, 'Right!' Went in, one take, came out, like, 'Yeah, that sounds all right!'" said Sheeran. See more of Sheeran's interview on ET.