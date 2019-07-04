6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Thursday, officials said. The quake hit the Kern County community of Searles Valley, about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:33 a.m. PT. The earthquake was initially given a magnitude of 6.6, but was later revised to 6.4.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage. "This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared," the department tweeted.

A large earthquake has rattled a large swath of Southern California. There are no immediate reports of damage. The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck Wednesday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. CBS Los Angeles

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.