Powerful earthquake kills at least 255 in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan — A strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said.

An additional 250 people were injured, according to the Reuters news agency.

Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that hit Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

The news agency's director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter that 90 houses had been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people were believed trapped under the rubble.

Footage from Paktika province near the Pakistan border showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area. Images widely circulating online from the province showed destroyed stone houses, with residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble.

Bakhtar posted footage of a resident receiving IV fluids from a plastic chair outside the rubble of his home and others sprawled on gurneys.

"A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses," Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, tweeted. "We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe."

Agence France-Press translated the tweet as saying he feared a "humanitarian catastrophe."

In neighboring Khost province, authorities believed there are also dozens injured and dead in the earthquake as well, Rayan said.

Pakistan's Meteorological Department put the quake at a magnitude 6.1. Tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.

The European seismological agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), said tremors were felt across 500 kilometers (310 miles) by 119 million people in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Reuters quoted a resident of the Afghan capital, Kabul, as posting on the EMSC website that there were "strong and long jolts."

"It was strong," a resident of the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar told Reuters.

Mountainous Afghanistan and the larger region of South Asia along the Hindu Kush mountains, where the Indian tectonic plate collides with the Eurasian plate to the north, has long been vulnerable to devastating earthquakes. Poor construction of homes, hospitals and other buildings puts them at risk of collapse in earthquakes, while landslides remain common across the mountains of Afghanistan.

In 2015, a major temblor struck the country's northeast, killing over 200 in Afghanistan and northern Pakistan. A similar 6.1 earthquake in 2002 killed about 1,000 people in northern Afghanistan. And in 1998, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tremors in Afghanistan's remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people.