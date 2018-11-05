"I waited in line about 45 minutes": Early voting explodes in key states compared to 2014 midterms

LAS VEGAS — In Nevada, millennials are surpassing Baby Boomers as America's biggest and most diverse voting block. The question is, will they go to the polls?

The non-partisan group NextGen started "get out the vote" events at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas a year ago, and the effort seems to be working.

Compared with the 2014 midterms, 18 to 29-year-olds are really showing up for early voting in several hotly contested races including Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Nevada.

"I waited in line about 45 minutes to early vote," one voter said.

The Senate race is tight with former President Obama campaigning for Democrat Jacky Rosen, while the Trump family has been shoring up the base for incumbent Dean Heller.

Young voters have been unreliable in the past, but early voting in states like Nevada seem to be getting more out to the polls. Organizers say the top issues young people care about include college costs, healthcare, equality, immigration and gun control.

Watch special election coverage live on CBSN on fuboTV. Start a free trial