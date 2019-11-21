More than 75,000 pounds of salad products recalled over E. coli fears

A New Jersey company is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of salad products due to a potential E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a Thursday statement. The recall impacts 22 states in the eastern half of the country.

Missa Bay, LLC, of Swedesboro, is recalling the salad products after a test conducted by the Maryland Department of Health found E. coli on lettuce in an unopened package of "Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad," according to the statement. The test was conducted as part of a foodborne illness outbreak investigation.

All of the products from that lot of lettuce are being recalled, the statement added. The recall only applies to salad products that also contain meat or poultry, and to products made between October 14-16 of this year in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Seventeen people from eight states have been reported infected, CBS New York reports. Most people infected with this strain of E. Coli experience diarrhea and vomiting, according to the statement. Anyone with questions can call the company at 1-800-800-7822.

This isn't the first time E. coli has sickened Americans this year. In April, at least 177 people were sickened in an outbreak linked to contaminated ground beef — and in June, a 2-year-old was killed after coming in contact with the bacteria at the San Diego County Fair.