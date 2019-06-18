16.5 tons of cocaine seized at Philadelphia Port, U.S. Attorney's Office says

BREAKING: Chopper 3 is live over the Philadelphia Port where federal sources say up to 15,000 kilos of cocaine was seized during a drug bust. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion was confiscated. DETAILS: https://cbsloc.al/2WQYSFd Posted by CBS Philly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

More than $1 billion worth of cocaine has been seized at the Philadelphia Port on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They say the drug bust netted approximately 16.5 tons of the narcotic from a cargo ship. It is the largest in history in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to CBS Philadelphia.

CBS Philly says federal authorities are searching the cargo ship and are continuing to investigate.

CBS Philly reports agents boarded the vessel, found the container in question, inspected it and removed it from the vessel and taken to an undisclosed federal facility for investigation.

It's unclear if there are more drugs in other containers.

In March, federal agents announced that approximately 3,200 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of $77 million, was seized at the Port of New York/Newark. A shipping container entering the U.S. had 60 packages containing a white powdery substance inside of it. A field-test revealed the packages tested positive for cocaine.

"This apprehension is the second largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark, and the largest in nearly 25 years," Customs and Border Patrol wrote at the time.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for latest updates.