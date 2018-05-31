Drake explains blackface photo after Pusha T releases diss track

Drake is addressing a photo that shows him wearing 19th century minstrel show blackface. The photo went viral after rapper Pusha T used it as artwork for a diss track about Drake. Pusha T told fans that the photo was unedited and taken by David Leyes.

In an Instagram Story, Drake did not deny that the photo was real and unaltered. The rapper claimed that the photo was meant to carry a message about the struggles of black actors.

"I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question," he wrote on Instagram. "This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast."

"The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment," he continued. "Me and my best friend at the time, Mazin Elsadig, who is also an actor from Sudan, were attempting to use our voice to bring awareness to the issues we dealt with all the time as black actors at auditions."

Drake/Instagram Stories

Drake did not call out Pusha T or his song, "The Story Of Adidon," and instead only addressed the photo's origins.

"This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors has not changed much," he said.

Twitter users were not impressed with the rapper's explanation, pointing out that he has never seemed particularly outspoken about social issues before.

Drake has been silent on so many political issues, so his point that the image was for political reasons is not believable. Plus I can't see how blackface could be used for the effect he described 😐 — socrates (@reinakayla_) May 31, 2018

For one random day Drake was willing to wear black face to advocate for black actors and he never spoke up on issues affecting black people ever again? I’m just lost dawg — No Tapdancing (@HumbleTeej) May 31, 2018

I think Drake calculated and realized that out of everything, this is what could most hurt his brand. He’ll bounce back from the secret baby, but with enough kerosene the blackface coulda got him out of here.

He’s still thinking @ his stardom over beef; I ain’t really mad at it. https://t.co/96SU7UfJNu — Boogie (@naima) May 31, 2018

So, Drake says he wore Blackface in an attempt to bring awareness to the issues he dealt with a Black actor in the industry. pic.twitter.com/fmFRLrtvRz — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 31, 2018

Some poked fun at Drake and said he should have used Roseanne Barr's excuse.

Drake should’ve said he was on Ambien for that black face photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/ee7z0oUeTT — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) May 31, 2018

Others said they just wanted Drake to address the accusation that he has a secret child. In his diss track, Pusha T alleges that Drake has a child with porn star Sophie Brussaux, who has claimed Drake is the father of her child -- Drake has denied this. Pusha T also insults Drake's parents and taunts Drake's producer, Noah Shebib, for having multiple sclerosis.