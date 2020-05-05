New York City doctor on the struggle of working with COVID-19 patients and raising a family

New York — As Mother's Day approaches, we can't help but marvel at how some women are able to balance work and home life — even in the most difficult times. There's one mom who's fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic while raising her kids.

Four-year-old Amina Malloy has a tough time sharing her mom. She said it's tough to see her mom go off to work.

Dr. Melanie Malloy works 12-hour shifts at Mount Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn.

"It's almost 10 o'clock at night," Malloy is heard in a video diary shared with CBS News. "[My daughter] didn't want to go to bed without seeing me."

Dr. Melanie Malloy CBS News

She is treating some of the hospital's sickest patients who have COVID-19.

"I think that's the hardest part is being alone when I come home," she explained.

Malloy's husband died two years ago leaving her alone to raise Max, Lia and Amina. It was a devastating time she told CBS News.

It redefined her role as a mother — a job that inspires her even in these dark times.

"I just look at them and I think of all the possibilities that they could help the world with and you know I just can't wait to see who they become in life," Malloy said.

They want to be just like her, which may be the greatest Mother's Day gift of all. They call her a super hero and the "best mommy in the world."

A super mom saving lives by day and molding three young lives at night.