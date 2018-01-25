Download Oscar ballot for your office pool or party

Planning an Academy Award office pool, or an Oscar-watching party? Download our ballot of nominees (click here)!

"The Shape of Water" leads this year's race with 13 nominations.

Winners of this year's Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Download ballot -- Print out this pdf file for your office pool or Oscar party



Complete list of nominees:



Best Picture:

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Director:

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Best Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Best Actress:

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Best Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Best Foreign Language Film:

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

"The Insult" (Lebanon)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"On Body and Soul (Hungary)

"The Square" (Sweden)

Best Adapted Screenplay:

"Call Me by Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly's Game"

"Mudbound"

Best Original Screenplay:

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Animated Feature Film:

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Best Cinematography:

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Mudbound"

"The Shape of Water"

Best Costume Design:

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria and Abdul"

Best Film Editing:

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"I, Tonya"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Production Design:

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

Best Original Song:

"Mighty River" from "Mudbound"

"Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name"

"Remember Me" from "Coco"

"Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall"

"This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman"

Best Original Score:

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Sound Mixing:

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Best Sound Editing:

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Best Visual Effects:

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

"Darkest Hour"

"Victoria and Abdul"

"Wonder"

Best Documentary - Feature:

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Best Documentary - Short Subject:

"Edith+Eddie"

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

Best Animated Short Film:

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"

Best Live Action Short Film:

"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O'Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"The Silent Child"

"Watu Wote/All of Us"



