Donovan Carrillo becomes first Mexican figure skater to compete in free skate at the Olympics

Mexico hasn't had a figure skater compete at the Olympics since the 1992 Winter Games when Riccardo Olavarrieta and Diana Encinas fought for gold. On Tuesday, Donovan Carrillo ended the country's dry spell by competing in the men's short program in Beijing.

"Many people told me during the beginning of my career that this was a crazy dream," Carrillo said, according to the Olympics website. "People were always laughing or telling me it wasn't possible for a Mexican to qualify."

The 22-year-old figure skater's performance on Tuesday qualified him to advance to the free skate, which makes him the first ever figure skater from Mexico to do so, the Olympics website said.

His short program on Tuesday set to the songs "Black Magic Woman" and "Shake It" by Santana won him an overall score of 79.69. Towards the end of his performance, Carrillo skated with his hands over his heart.

"This is for my family and all Mexico," he said, according to the Olympics website.

The athlete, born in Zapopan, Jalisco, said his training has been difficult. Carillo said his family struggled to pay for his lessons and, at times, to find practice facilities. He is known for training at a shopping center rink during public sessions, the Olympics website said.

Carrillo hopes his history-making performance at the Olympics encourages other athletes from Mexico.

"My message to the Mexicans who will be watching me at the Olympic Games through their screens is that no matter the hardships that may present themselves to you, work hard and never give up," he said in Spanish in the Olympic Channel's Winter Tracks video series.

Carrillo is scheduled to compete Thursday during the men's single free skating competition, the Olympics website said.