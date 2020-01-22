Watch live: Trump to speak to reporters before leaving Davos economic forum

President Trump announced Wednesday that he would hold an unscheduled news conference before leaving Davos, Switzerland, where he gave the opening speech just a day earlier at the World Economic Forum.

Mr. Trump used his remarks on Tuesday to laud his administration's "new approach" to the economy, which he said had allowed the country to thrive and flourish "like never before" by slashing taxes and regulations. He also took aim at critics of his environmental policies — without specifically naming teen activist Greta Thunberg — calling for "the prophets of doom" and their warnings of "apocalypse" to be rejected in favor of optimism.

How to watch

It wasn't clear what prompted the president to call the impromptu news conference before his departure from Davos. He faced questions from reporters during his visit over the ongoing impeachment trial on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mr. Trump answered a question on it Tuesday by dismissing the proceedings as a "disgraceful" hoax.

He came to the podium in Davos at about 6:30 a.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, and began his news conference by reitterating the points he made in his opening speech on Tuesday, lauding America's strong economy and job creation.

"We are now by far the biggest economy in the world," Mr. Trump said, noting that there had been some predictions that China could eclipse the U.S. in that ranking. "We're an economic powerhouse like, actually, we've never been."

He said he had had important meetings with a World Trade Organization representative in Davos about the "unfair" trade relations with China and other nations. He said the WTO had been "very unfair to the United States for many years," but blamed his predecessors for "letting that happen."

Mr. Trump said WTO officials would soon come to the U.S. for meetings, and that collectively they were working on "something very dramatic."