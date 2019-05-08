Trump holds campaign rally in Florida as Democrats warn of "constitutional crisis"

As Democrats in Washington warn of a "constitutional crisis," President Trump is in the Florida Panhandle to fire up his staunch supporters in his fourth campaign rally of the year.

Before the rally, the president visited storm-hit Tyndall Air Force Base, which is still reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Michael. Additional federal relief funds for the Panhandle and other disaster-hit communities across the country have stalled in Congress in recent months as lawmakers have failed to break a gridlock over additional hurricane recovery funds for Puerto Rico.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president claimed executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's entire report and its underlying documents at the request of Attorney General William Barr. Echoing comments made by the Justice Department, the White House insisted that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, is "overstepping" his oversight authority.

Making good on his promise, Nadler and his Democratic-controlled committee voted to find Barr in contempt for not complying with the panel's subpoenas for the Mueller report. The New York Democrat told reporters that the "stonewalling" by the Justice Department and White House had precipitated a "constitutional crisis."

