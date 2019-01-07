Trump to make prime time address on border security

Washington — President Trump will make a prime time address Tuesday night from the Oval Office about border security, as the partial government shutdown over his border wall continues into its third week. It will be his first prime time address from the Oval Office.

CBS News will air the president's address, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The president's remarks will run no longer than eight minutes, according to the White House. Mr. Trump is expected to address the partial shutdown, the border crisis and the deadline for federal workers' paychecks.

The White House is asking for $5.7 billion for the president's border wall, but Democrats have already indicated they won't give him funding for his border wall.

Soon after networks announced they will air the president's address, Democrats said they should be given equal air time.

"Now that the television networks have decided to air the president's address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.

Mr. Trump will also be visiting the southern border Friday, as he tries to make the case for his border wall.

The president is considering declaring a national emergency to free up funding for his wall, if Congress can't reach an agreement, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Monday. But he hasn't decided yet.

