Watch live: Trump holds news conference after NATO summit in London

President Trump is holding a news conference at the conclusion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in London on Wednesday, after meeting with other world leaders over two days. During his time in London, the president reaffirmed his support for NATO, an organization he once called "obsolete."

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

How to watch President Donald Trump's news conference

What: President Trump holds a news conference

President Trump holds a news conference Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. ET Location : London

: London Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic Ocean, the House Judiciary Committee is expected to hold its first public impeachment hearing. Mr. Trump continued to blast House Democrats' impeachment process while in London, even as he said he might like for some of his top aides to testify in any Senate proceedings.

While in London, the president criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for suggesting NATO is experiencing "brain death," defending the institution he says he has made stronger. Mr. Trump has long been pushing for countries to spend the agreed-upon 2% of GDP on defense, if not more.

"Two percent is very low. It should be four percent. Two percent is very low. You have some that are well short of that," Mr. Trump said during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday.

During his trip, Mr. Trump also announced the U.S. will host the G-7 summit next year at Camp David, a place acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had previously derided as an undesirable location because no one liked it. Mulvaney announced in a memorable news conference earlier this fall that the G-7 would take place at President Trump's resort in Florida, before the White House reversed course under intense political pressure.