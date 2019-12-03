Trump says G7 summit will be held at Camp David

President Trump on Tuesday announced the 2020 G-7 summit will be held at Camp David, officially reversing his controversial decision to host the convention of world leaders at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. The president made the announcement during a NATO meeting in London with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We're going to do it at Camp David, and we'll be doing some very special things at Camp David," Mr. Trump said. "It's nearby, it's close. We're going to give very good access to the press."

The presidential retreat in Maryland has previously been used to host G-7 summits.

The Trump administration faced immediate backlash after acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced in August that next year's summit would be held at a Trump property. Ethics experts balked at the decision, arguing it would create an unavoidable conflict of interest as world leaders would have no choice but to spend money at the president's property.

"It's not the only place. It's the best place," Mulvaney had said, claiming the White House looked at numerous locations before landing on the struggling resort.

Following the immense pressure, Mr. Trump nixed Doral in October. "We will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020," Mr. Trump tweeted. "We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately."