Kid Rock posts golfing photo with Trump

Singer Kid Rock posted a photo Saturday on his social media accounts posing with President Trump at the president's golf course in West Palm Beach. "Another great day on the links!" Kid Rock wrote.

Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/cSsswI5PbW — Kid Rock (@KidRock) March 23, 2019

Mr. Trump arrived in Palm Beach on Friday afternoon and met with leaders from Caribbean nations. But he had no events open to the press after special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report to the Department of Justice. Mr. Trump spoke briefly at a Republican party dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Mr. Trump has not sent any tweets since Mueller submitted his report. Last weekend, he sent as many as 20 tweets and retweets on Saturday.

On Friday, a senior Justice Department official told CBS News that Mueller is not recommending any further indictments, And on Saturday, a senior Justice Department official confirmed Barr would not submit any of his principal conclusions to Congress that day.