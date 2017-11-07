By Emily Tillett CBS News November 7, 2017, 1:23 PM

Donald Trump Jr. tweets urge Virginia voters to head to polls on wrong day

While Republicans are pushing Virginia voters to turn out for gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie on Tuesday, President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. is lending his support over social media, but seemingly tweeted out the incorrect date of the election. 

Trump Jr. sent his first tweet around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, urging followers in Virginia to take Gillespie "across the finish line tomorrow!" 

Just before 11:00 a.m., he appeared to have the correct date of the election in a follow up tweet, telling voters if they "support" his father, then they should vote for Gillespie.

But around 40 minutes later, he once again tweeted the wrong date of the election. "Virginia, the future of the Commonwealth is at stake tomorrow," he urged. 

Trump Jr. appeared to issue a corrected tweet around 2:00 p.m. but unfortunately included a misspelling of "today." 

Gillespie, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee and adviser to George W. Bush, faces off against Democratic challenger Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday for the governor's seat that Gov. Terry McAuliffe currently holds. Virginia law prohibits governors from serving two consecutive terms. 

