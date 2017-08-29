Donald Trump Jr. to testify before Senate panel

Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to an interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee, following the revelation that he attended a meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer who had promised to provide damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

"In late July, Donald Trump Jr. agreed to provide the Judiciary Committee with documents and a transcribed interview prior to a public hearing," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-California, said in a joint statement issued Tuesday night. "Shortly thereafter, a date for that interview was set and agreed to by both the committee and Trump Jr. This meeting will be conducted under the same terms as previously announced."

Trump Jr.'s legal team has been in discussions for weeks with the Senate Judiciary Committee over his testimony. The interview, which will take place behind closed doors as soon as September, will also be transcribed. He'll be interviewed by committee staffers, and senators may attend if they wish. He had been invited to testify in an open session in July, but instead made a deal to do the interview behind closed doors. The committee has not yet disclosed the date.

Politico first reported Trump Jr.'s impending testimony.

The meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya also included then-Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and top White House adviser Jared Kushner, who is the president's son-in-law. Trump Jr. said that there was "no meaningful information" that emerged from the meeting. Veselnitskaya, too, has offered to testify before the Senate.