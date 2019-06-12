Donald Trump Jr. appears before Senate Intelligence Committee

The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to hear for a second time testimony from the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., on Wednesday. Republican Richard Burr, issued a subpoena for Trump Jr.'s testimony following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for a second closed-door interview with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. / Getty Images

Trump Jr. walked past cameras, escorted by Capitol police shortly after 9:10 am before his appearance. Walking down a Senate hallway, Trump Jr. smiled and said: "nothing to correct" in response to questions from reporters on why he was appearing before the committee on Wednesday and was he there to correct his previous testimony.

Mr. Trump's son testified before the committee once before in 2017. Trump Jr. had reached an agreement to testify before the committee following the subpoena. His appearance on Wednesday will take place behind closed-doors.

Mr. Trump told reporters last month he was "surprised" to learn his son had been subpoenaed.

"My son's a very good person, he works very hard. The last thing he needs is Washington, D.C. He'd rather not be involved," the president said in May.

Trump Jr. was a key figure in the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York in which a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin met with him and senior campaign officials.

Reporting by Olivia Gazis and John Nolen