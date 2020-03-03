Watch live: Trump addresses the National Association of Counties

President Trump is addressing the National Association of Counties' conference in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, speaking to attendees who aren't necessarily his supporters. The address comes as the president tries to assure local jurisdictions that his administration has coronavirus under control.

The president began his morning bashing Mike Bloomberg on Super Tuesday, as Bloomberg tries to find his footing. With three endorsements of former opponents, Joe Biden appears to be rising, and Bernie Sanders is polling strongly in some of the states with the most delegates at stake.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg can never recover from his incompetent debate performances. Also, as mayor he was very bad under pressure - a choker!" the president tweeted Tuesday morning.

How to watch:

What : President Trump addresses the National Association of Counties

Date: March 3, 2020

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Washington Hilton, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The president is also visiting the National Institutes of Health Vaccine Research Center in Bethesda, Maryland, as the administration pushes for a vaccine to be developed as swiftly as possible. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Monday night that a vaccine could be available at the end of the year or early next year. That's still an optimistic prediction, since top health officials have suggested a 12- to 18-month timeline for a vaccine to be available to the general public.