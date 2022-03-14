Dolly Parton pulling herself out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations

Dolly Parton on her birthday, new cake partnership and staying busy seven decades into her career

Dolly Parton says she doesn't think she's earned the right to a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – so she's pulling herself out of the competition.

The country music icon and philanthropist, 76, said in a statement shared on Instagram on Monday that she is "extremely flattered and grateful" to be nominated – but doesn't want the votes to be split because of her nomination. So, she's respectfully bowing out.

"I do hope the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I'm ever worthy," she said in the statement. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do."

"My husband is a total rock n' roll freak and he has always encouraged me to do one," Parton said of her husband of 56 years, Carl Dean, who has successfully stayed out of the limelight despite his wife's star power. "I wish all the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment."

While the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame may seem like a rock-focused honor, Parton's fellow nominees this year included rapper Eminem and 80s pop duo Eurythmics. Last year's class included rapper Jay-Z.

The 2021 inductees also included Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren.

Out of the 17 nominees this year, voters can choose five they want to be inducted into the 2022 class. The hall of fame recognizes artists for having contributed over 25 years of musical excellence.

In the past, Parton has been humble when it comes to awards. In 2021, she revealed she has been offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice, by the Trump administration – but she did not accept it.

When asked last year if she had heard yet from President Biden, Parton told NBC's "Today" that she actually has. "To be honest, in all fairness, I got offered the freedom award from the Trump administration," Parton said. "I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill. Then they asked me again about it and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID."

"Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure," she said, adding that she's not even sure if she deserves it.

Parton created The Dollywood Foundation in 1988, which focuses on literacy and education in her home county of Sevier County, Tennessee. And her giving has gone global. In November 2020, it was revealed that she helped fund research for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna. Parton made a $1 million contribution toward coronavirus research efforts at Vanderbilt University.