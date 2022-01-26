Dolly Parton released a line of southern-style cake mixes, but you may have to wait to try them

Few people ever reach the status of "living legend" — but Dolly Parton is certainly one of them. And she is now taking on a new venture: a partnership with Duncan Hines, offering cake mixes and frostings.



As of Wednesday, all the products were sold out online. On its website, Duncan Hines says the products will soon be available in retailers.



The country superstar said her love for baking comes from her southern roots.



"I love to cook and I learned to do that growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee. My mom was a great cook, all my aunts and my grandma, so of course, I learned to cook that good ol' southern stuff," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King.



Parton's cake line includes a limited edition variety of cake mixes that include coconut-flavored and banana-flavored mixes. Her line also includes buttercream frostings.

"I'm excited about it and I really think people are going to enjoy all these recipes," Parton said.



The iconic entertainer recently turned 76, and said she had one of her banana-flavored cream cakes to celebrate.



It's just the latest venture in a long career for Parton. She recently reached 3 billion worldwide streams of her music. She's had hits on the country music chart seven decades in a row. She's also been nominated for 50 Grammy Awards so far in her career.



Parton said "it's an honor" that she's gained love and respect from so many people, but it also scares her.

"It scares me to death sometimes. I'm always sayin' I'm not all that, I'm even not all there sometimes. But it makes me feel good that I've been around long enough for people to feel like they know me and they've just kind of accepted me," she said.