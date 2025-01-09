Over 17,000 doctors sign letter urging Senate to reject RFK Jr. as health secretary

What Republican senators are saying about RFK Jr.'s vaccine views

Over 17,000 doctors are calling on the Senate to reject President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a letter posted online by the Committee to Protect Health Care, a physician organization that advocates for health policy issues, thousands of doctors urge senators to reject the nomination of Kennedy, saying he is "unqualified to lead" and is "actively dangerous."

"This appointment is a slap in the face to every health care professional who has spent their lives working to protect patients from preventable illness and death," the letter reads. "Americans deserve better."

The letter is part of a wider campaign to rally opposition to Kennedy's nomination. In November, the American Public Health Association said that Kennedy didn't have the "training, management skills, temperament and the trust of the public" to lead the department. Former Vice President Mike Pence has also criticized his former boss' pick over concern about where he might stand on abortion-related policies.

Kennedy has a history of publicly criticizing vaccines, including spreading false and misleading claims about their safety. He has also argued that federal inaction has worsened numerous health issues, including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, sleep disorders, infertility rates, diabetes and obesity, and often focuses on concerns about food additives and the use of pesticides.

"RFK Jr. has spent decades undermining public confidence in vaccines, spreading false claims and conspiracy theories," the letter says.

"As physicians, we are outraged by this appointment and we call on the Senate to act immediately," it continues. "Reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination and demand qualified leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, the protection of public health, and the well-being of all Americans. The health and security of our nation depend on it."