Dixon, Illinois High School shooting: Police say mom bought gun used by suspect

CHICAGO — Police said that the 9mm semi-automatic rifle a former Dixon High School student allegedly used to fire shots at a school resource officer on Wednesday was purchased by his mother six years ago, reports CBS Chicago. Matthew Milby, 19, was released from the hospital Thursday morning and transferred to the Lee County Jail, where he was being held on $2 million bail.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and is expected to appear for an arraignment hearing on Friday.

Illinois State Police said investigators have determined the gun he used in Wednesday's shooting was purchased by his mother in 2012. Police have not yet determined how the gun ended up in Milby's hands.

Milby's mother, Julie Milby, told reporters Wednesday, "we don't have guns. I don't have any guns the house."

She said recent bullying has left her son troubled.

Dixon Police Department

"What was hurtful was and what this all led to was ostracization," stated Julie Milby. "I just know that the kid's been real sad for a long time."

Matthew Milby was wounded in a shootout with Dixon High School resource officer Mark Dallas outside the school auditorium Wednesday morning.

Dallas was on duty at the school at 8 a.m. when he heard several shots fired near the auditorium, where about 200 students were preparing for a graduation ceremony rehearsal.

Officer Dallas rushed to the area and confronted Milby, who fled on foot outside the school.

Milby fired several shots at Dallas, who returned fire, wounding Milby. Dallas was credited with saving "countless lives."

Students told the station they were relieved to be celebrating graduation with their friends this weekend instead of attending funerals.

That graduation will be held Sunday.

Police said the investigation was continuing Thursday afternoon, and Milby could face additional charges.