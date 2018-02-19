CBSN
CBS/AP February 19, 2018, 3:29 PM

Police searching for gunman who shot child, 4 adults shot outside Texas restaurant

SAN ANTONIO -- A masked shooter opened fire on a family waiting to be seated at a San Antonio restaurant, wounding a 6-year-old boy and four of his relatives, police said Monday. Police Chief William McManus said shortly after the Sunday night shooting that the boy was shot in the leg and was expected to survive, but that two of the adults' injuries were life-threatening.

McManus said all four victims are related. The adults are in their 20s. Police said the suspect hasn't been identified and remains at large. 

Investigators don't believe the shooting was random. CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports investigators think it was a family violence situation.   

The child, two men and two women were sitting on a bench outside a Texas Roadhouse when they were struck by gunfire around 8:40 p.m., according to a preliminary police report released Monday. 

The suspect walked up to a nearby parking lot and fired multiple rounds from a handgun before fleeing, according to the report. Police said the suspect was about 15 feet from the front of the restaurant when he opened fire. 

img-0049-1519010414970-13122241-ver1-0.jpg

The scene outside a San Antonio restaurant where police say four people were shot on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

KENS

KENS-TV reports a semi-automatic handgun was used and one round penetrated the restaurant's wall.  

The child and four adults were taken by emergency responders to University Hospital in San Antonio, while the fifth victim, a 27-year-old man, was later discovered at the hospital after transporting himself, according to the report. Police said the adults ranged in age from 22 to 50. 

Police said Monday that they had no immediate updates on the victims' conditions. Citing hospital policy, a spokeswoman for University Hospital said Monday that she couldn't confirm whether the victims were being treated at the facility.

