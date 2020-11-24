Feinstein will not seek Senate Judiciary Committee leadership

Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, says she won't seek a leadership position on the powerful committee in the next Congress, she announced Monday.

"California is a huge state confronting two existential threats – wildfire and drought – that are only getting worse with climate change. In the next Congress, I plan to increase my attention on those two crucial issues," Feinstein's announcement read. "I also believe that defeating COVID-19, combating climate change and protecting access to health care are critical national priorities that require even more concentration."

At 87, Feinstein has been the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee for four years. She received some criticism from liberals for her handling of now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings, as well as now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

Feinstein will continue to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Republican Senator Lindsey Graham chairs. Feinstein was most recently elected to the Senate in 2018, meaning her term isn't up until 2025.

In the past, Feinstein has served as chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.