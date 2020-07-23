Derek Chauvin and wife face felony tax fraud charges

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin — already facing charges in the death of George Floyd — has been charged with multiple tax-related felonies, along with his wife Kellie Chauvin, CBS Minnesota reports.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput on Wednesday announced the nine counts of felony tax evasion charges against Derek and Kellie Chauvin.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators began looking into the Chauvins in June 2020 for not filing Minnesota individual income tax returns on time from 2016 to 2019, and for fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2019.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"When you fail to fulfill the basic obligation to file and pay taxes, you are taking money from the pockets of citizens of Minnesota," Orput said. "Our office has and will continue to file these charges when presented. Whether you are a prosecutor or police officer, or you are a doctor or a realtor, no one is above the law."

The complaint details, over the course of multiple years, that the Chauvins failed to file income tax returns and pay state income taxes; underreported and underpaid taxes on income from various employments each year; and failed to pay proper sales tax on a vehicle purchased in Minnesota.

The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Oakdale Police Department. If convicted, Derek and Kellie could each face a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison and/or have to pay a $90,000 fine, according to CBS Minnesota.

Kellie filed for divorce in May 2020, which is still pending.