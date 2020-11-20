Watch Live: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock speaks about COVID-19 restrictions going into effect today

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is speaking Friday about COVID-19 restrictions that are going into effect in Denver city and county. Fifteen counties in the state moved to "Level Red" on Friday due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Level Red indicates "severe risk" on the state's six-color dial. It is just below "extreme risk," which is Level Purple.

What: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock speaks about COVID-19 restrictions going into effect Friday

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Time: 10:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. ET)

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Online stream: Live on CBSN Denver in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Under Level Red restrictions "most indoor activities are prohibited or strictly limited, and outdoor activities are encouraged as an alternative," Colorado's health department says. "There are also significant capacity limits."

Offices and gyms, for example, can operate at 10% capacity. Indoor dining is not allowed and bars are closed.

In-person learning for students between pre-school and 5th grade is "suggested," while the suggestion for high schools is to do hybrid or remote learning. In-person, hybrid or remote learning is suggested for middle school students, according to the state's health department. At all levels on the dial, childcare centers remain open.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and officials announced Denver and a number of other Colorado counties will be moved to Level Red on a newly revamped version of the state's color-coded COVID-19 dial in Denver, Colorado on November 17, 2020. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Five additional counties will make the move to Level Red on Sunday. They are Alamosa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo and Weld. Baca, Bent and Kiowa counties are moving to Level Orange on Saturday.

Later on Friday, Governor Jared Polis is expected provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic. His update is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. Eastern).

