Democratic Women's Caucus calls on Congress to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's death

Several House Democrats, led by the Democratic Women's Caucus, are calling on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's suicide earlier this month. Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges and was accused of abusing dozens of underage girls, killed himself while in federal custody earlier this month.

In a letter, the Democrats also requested an investigation into Epstein's 2008 plea deal, which allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser, prostitution-related charges without giving notice to any of the victims. The deal was negotiated by former U.S. attorney Alex Acosta, who recently stepped down as President Trump's secretary of labor.

"We are requesting a full and fair review of the facts and circumstances of Epstein's shockingly light sentence and suicide," the letter said. "While we cannot undo the damage Epstein has caused the victims of his abuse, the survivors of Epstein's exploitation and manipulation deserve and forum to be heard and both they and the public deserve transparency and answers to unresolved questions."

"Lady Justice has been manhandled — her blindfold askew and scales stacked with cash at the expense of victims robbed of their right to be heard and respected," Representative Jackie Speier, co-chair of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said in a statement accompanying the letter.

The letter was also signed by several men in Congress.

Attorney General William Barr said earlier this month that he was "appalled" and "angry" at the revelations that Epstein had died by suicide while in custody at a Manhattan jail, and he accused the facility of failing to "adequately secure" the inmate. Barr later announced the removal of the acting director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons from his position after Epstein's death.

Up to 30 of Epstein's accusers spoke out about their alleged abuse on Tuesday, before a judge who will decide whether the indictment against Epstein will be dropped.

Rebecca Kaplan contributed reporting