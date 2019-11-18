How to watch Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate

Ten of the top Democratic presidential primary candidates take the stage on Wednesday in Georgia for the fifth Democratic debate of the 2020 campaign season. The debate is co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post and is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch the next Democratic debate

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Tyler Perry Studios – Atlanta, GA

Tyler Perry Studios – Atlanta, GA TV Channel: MSNBC

MSNBC Online stream: Watch the debate on MSNBC.com or washingtonpost.com or on fuboTV (free trial offer)"

Watch the debate on MSNBC.com or washingtonpost.com or on fuboTV (free trial offer)" Analysis: Watch CBSN for live coverage of the debate before, during and after

Which candidates qualified for the debate?

There will be two fewer candidates on stage than in October because former Housing Secretary Julián Castro failed to qualify this time and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke ended his bid for the White House. Here are the 10 candidates who have qualified to appear:

Joe Biden, former vice president Cory Booker, New Jersey senator Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii representative Kamala Harris, California senator

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

How do the Democratic candidates qualify for the debate?

The Democratic National Committee raised the polling and donor criteria that candidates must meet to qualify for the November debate. Candidates could either reach 3% in four national or early-state, DNC-approved polls, or reach 5% in two early-state polls. They also had to demonstrate that they have 165,000 unique donors, including at least 600 each in at least 20 states, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia.