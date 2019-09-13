Fourth Democratic debate to be co-hosted by New York Times and CNN on October 15
The fourth Democratic primary debate in October in Westerville, Ohio will be co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN. According to The New York Times, the moderators will be CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and Times national editor Marc Lacey.
The debate is Tuesday, October 15 and 12 candidates have qualified for the debate — the ten who appeared on stage at the third debate in September, plus Representative Tulsi Gabbard and billionaire Tom Steyer.
The criteria to qualify for the October debate are the same as for the September debate: to reach at least 2% in four qualifying polls and raise money from 130,000 unique donors.
Here are the candidates who have qualified to appear at the October debate:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New Jersey Senator Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- California Senator Kamala Harris
- Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke
- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Andrew Yang
- Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard