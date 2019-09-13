Fourth Democratic debate to be co-hosted by New York Times and CNN on October 15

The fourth Democratic primary debate in October in Westerville, Ohio will be co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN. According to The New York Times, the moderators will be CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and Times national editor Marc Lacey.

The debate is Tuesday, October 15 and 12 candidates have qualified for the debate — the ten who appeared on stage at the third debate in September, plus Representative Tulsi Gabbard and billionaire Tom Steyer.

The criteria to qualify for the October debate are the same as for the September debate: to reach at least 2% in four qualifying polls and raise money from 130,000 unique donors.

Here are the candidates who have qualified to appear at the October debate: