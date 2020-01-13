How to watch Tuesday night's Democratic debate

Download the free CBS News app for complete coverage of the 2020 presidential race.

Tuesday marks the final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses, as candidates look to shore up their ground game and their televised case for the nomination.

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer have qualified for the debate, the first debate with no minority representation.

The debate, hosted by the Des Moines Register and CNN, is taking place at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. It will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

What: Democratic presidential debate

Democratic presidential debate Time : 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Where to watch/listen: The debate will air on CNN, CNN en Español, and CNN International, or watch on fuboTV (get a free trial).

The debate will air on CNN, CNN en Español, and CNN International, or watch on fuboTV (get a free trial). Analysis: Coverage of the debate and spin room will be carried on CBSN and in the player above.

Sanders, Biden and Buttiegieg are leading the polls in Iowa at this point. The latest CBS News poll in Iowa shows Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders all at 23% there.

The Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest in the Democratic presidential primary process in 2020, takes place Monday, February 3.

FILE: ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanderscome onto the stage at the start of the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Senator Cory Booker, who did not qualify for Tuesday's debate, the seventh Democratic debate of the cycle, announced on Monday that he's dropping out of the race.

Not on the stage but looming over the Democratic field is former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has funneled more cash into television ads in recent weeks that any other Democratic contender and is also spending millions on digital ads. President Trump has taken notice of Bloomberg and his ads, which have been virtually inescapable for anyone watching cable or broadcast television or who has a smartphone.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising," the president tweeted Monday morning. "I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare," he claimed. But the Trump administration is in fact waging a court battle to invalidate the nation's health care law, which, if successful, would mean insurers would not be required to cover pre-existing conditions. Bloomberg pointed this out in a biting reply tweet.

"Glad to see you're watching our ads, @realDonaldTrump," was Bloomberg's response. "I know management isn't your strong suit, so perhaps you don't know your Justice Department supports a suit that would undermine protections for pre-existing conditions."