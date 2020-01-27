The candidates who have qualified for the first February Democratic debate so far

Seven Democratic presidential candidates have so far qualified for the eighth debate of the primary season. Andrew Yang, who did not qualify for the January debate, has made it to the stage for the first of three debates in February.

Here's who has met the polling and donor thresholds set by the Democratic National Party for the debate on February 7, in Manchester, New Hampshire:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Billionaire investor Tom Steyer

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Candidates have until 11:59 p.m. on February 6 to qualify.

The Democratic National Committee released new criteria in mid-January. For this debate, candidates must attract 5% support in four national or state polls out of New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada, or 7% polling in two state polls from the list of qualified polls. Polls must have been released between December 13, 2019 and 11:59 p.m. ET on February 6.

Candidates must also demonstrate that they have received contributions from 225,000 unique donors, including 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 states, U.S. territories, or the District of Columbia. Donations must also be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on February 6.

However, starting with this debate, there will be another way to qualify, too. Candidates meeting a delegate threshold will be able to participate in the February 7 debate. That is, any candidate allocated at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention based on the results of the Iowa caucuses on February 3 will qualify. Those results will be determined and reported by the Iowa Democratic Party.

The February 7 debate will air on ABC in partnership with WMUR-TV and Apple News on February 7.

The DNC previously also announced Democratic presidential debates in Nevada on February 19 and South Carolina on February 29, ahead of those states' respective democratic presidential contests. Thresholds to qualify for those two debates have not yet been released.