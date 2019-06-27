Booker says he wouldn't be vice president for a male nominee

Cory Booker said he would not accept a spot on the Democratic ticket as vice president if another man wins the presidential nomination, saying the country "should have a female vice president."

After Wednesday night's debate in Miami, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews asked Booker whether any of the candidates on the debate stage were auditioning to become Joe Biden's pick for vice president, since none of the candidates took the opportunity to criticize the Democratic frontrunner. Booker laughed and quickly disagreed.

"I would accept Joe Biden being my vice president," Booker joked. He then added: "No, I will tell you this, I would not accept it if a male offered [it to] me, because we should have a female vice president."

Sen. Cory Booker laughs during an interview with MSNBC host Chris Matthews after the first Democratic debate in Miami, Florida, on June 26, 2019. CARLO ALLEGRI / REUTERS

"I think the power and diversity and the incredible nature of the people we have out there" necessitates a mixed-gender ticket, Booker said. He also said it would be unacceptable to have an all-white Democratic presidential ticket.

Booker and Biden have recently sparred over Biden's comments about working with segregationist senators during his tenure in the Senate.

Biden will appear in the second Democratic primary debate tomorrow.