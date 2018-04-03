Demi Lovato closes U.S. tour with surprise kiss from Kehlani

NEWARK, N.J. — Demi Lovato ended the U.S. leg of her "Tell Me You Love Me" tour in a surprise kiss with her opening act, Kehlani. The sensual, improvised moment was a highlight for fans who attended the tour's final show.

Kehlani sneaked on stage in Newark on Monday night and grabbed Lovato from behind, and the two shared a kiss. Lovato then pushed Kehlani down on a bed on stage, which served as a set piece for the performance. The singer straddled Kehlani and continued her performance.

Lovato wrote on Instagram that it was "an incredible fun sexy crazy night."

Kehlani posted that Lovato's dancers put her up to it, but added that "anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance." She wrote it was a dream getting to do the tour.

Lovato's tour has been momentous for the star. The singer told ET that she wanted to show off "sexy" and "vulnerable" side for the tour, saying she wanted to be open with her audience.

Last month, Lovato got emotional in front of her fans at a New York City show. She teared up while talking about her sobriety.

"Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car," she recalled. "I remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute, this is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.' So I took a look at my life, and I said, 'Something has to change. Something has to change, I've gotta get sober' -- so I did."

Lovato has been outspoken about mental health issues. She co-owns the rehab center where she received treatment.