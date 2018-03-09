Demi Lovato says she had a "terrible experience" at 2016 Met Gala

Demi Lovato says she had a miserable time at the 2016 Met Gala. The singer said she left one of the hottest parties of the year early, and went straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting instead. Lovato called the affair "a terrible experience."

Lovato told Billboard she had an especially hard time because "one celebrity was a complete b***h and was miserable to be around." At the time, fans speculated Lovato and Nicki Minaj were butting heads at the party.

"It was very cliquey," Lovato told Billboard. "I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink." She said she texted her manager and then went straight to a 10 p.m. AA meeting.

"I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on -- millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting," she said. "And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala."

Lovato voiced her disdain for "fake" people during the Billboard interview several times, saying, "The people that aren't willing to chill with you at home are the type of people that just want to be seen with you." She added that she loves Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea because they are real with her.

The singer has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health. She has been a mental health advocate since she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2010.

Recently, she told CBS News' Mireya Villareal, "I want to share my journey with people and my story so that it can open people's minds and see that there's nothing wrong with you just because you have a mental illness."