Pop star Demi Lovato adds "she/her" to preferred pronouns again

Last year, Demi Lovato announced that they were nonbinary and would like to be referred to as they/them. They stated that the label non-binary, "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

In an interview released Monday on the Spout podcast, Lovato revealed that they readopted the pronouns she/her.

"So for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced, and my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said, 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me, because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman," the singer shared. "I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is, is about for me, it's just about, like, feeling human at your core."

Earlier this year, Demi updated her pronouns on Instagram to they/them/she/her, though she identifies as non-binary.

In the podcast, Lovato said: "Recently I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it's just all about respect."

In July 2021, Lovato tweeted about being misgendered.

"If you misgender me, that's okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!" she tweeted.

I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay 😊🙏🏼💞 pic.twitter.com/nd37qvMGqk — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2021

"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally," Lovato added. "I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."