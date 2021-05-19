Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary and changing their pronouns

Singer Demi Lovato has announced that they are non-binary and are changing their pronounces to they/them. They said the "revelation" followed "a lot of healing and self-reflective work."

In a Twitter video early Wednesday morning introducing their new podcast, the pop singer says they don't identify as male or female.

"I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you," they said. "Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary."

Lovato said they are officially changing their pronouns to they/them, adding that the label non-binary "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

On their podcast, Lovato said that "it would mean the world" if people used their correct pronouns, but they will "be accepting" if people accidentally use she/her pronouns, and just "want them to be making the effort."

Lovato said they are "still learning and coming into myself," and doesn't "claim to be an expert or a spokesperson" for the community.

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be," they wrote in a tweet along with the announcement. "I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, & everything in between."

"I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones," Lovato added. "Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way."

The announcement served as an introduction to their conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a performer, writer and advocate for the non-binary community they met after discussing being non-binary with singer Sam Smith.

The announcement comes after the singer announced that they are pansexual in March on Joe Rogan's podcast. They recently shared their struggles with addiction in mental health in a YouTube documentary, which chronicled their life before and after a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

"I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star," Lovato said on their first podcast episode. "Now I just realize it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself, because that's the kind of stuff that happens when you do."

"For the first time in my life, I'm putting my well-being over my career," they said.