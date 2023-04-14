DeMar DeRozan's daughter went viral when her screams helped the Bulls defeat the Raptors. Now, United is offering her a free flight to beat the Heat.

United Airlines is offering fly Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan's 9-year-old daughter, Diar, to Miami for the team's play-in tournament game against the Heat on Friday after she went viral for her in-game screams during the Bulls' 109-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors earlier this week.

Diar captured national attention on Wednesday when she screeched from the Scotiabank Arena stands as Raptors players lined up for free throws during the Bulls' thrilling 19-point comeback. The Raptors shot 18 of 36 from the charity stripe in the elimination game and lost, leaving many to credit Diar's unique approach, including Raptors forward Scottie Barnes who admitted Diar's screams "had to have an effect."

Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2023

But when her dad suggested she wouldn't go to Friday's game because of school, Chicago-based United sought to change his mind.

"The flight's on us. What do you say, DeMar DeRozan? We'd love to take Diar's talents to South Beach," United tweeted in response to DeMar.

The flight's on us. What do you say, @DeMar_DeRozan? We’d love to take Diar’s talents to South Beach. https://t.co/6jnHOjecYy — United Airlines (@united) April 13, 2023

As of early Friday afternoon, there's been no word on whether Diar was going to be with her father for the pivotal game. The winner between the Bulls and Heat secures the No. 8 seed and advances to the NBA playoffs, and would face the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.