DeMar DeRozan's daughter hailed as "DeMVP" in Bulls win over Raptors

Diar DeRozan, daughter of Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, stole the spotlight during Wednesday's play-in tournament game —on the road against the Toronto Raptors — by utilizing an effective strategy from the stands: screaming as loud as possible when the Raptors went to the free throw line.

During the course of the two-hour elimination game, 9-year-old Diar wanted to ensure the victory of her dad's team. And it worked, though she may need a few cough drops after her howling performance.

In fact, the Raptors only made half of their free throws, going a shocking 18 of 36 from the charity stripe. The Bulls, down 19 points in the third quarter, mounted a major comeback, winning 109-105. According to ESPN, it was the Raptors' worst free throw performance of the season — nearly 30% below their season free throw average — as well as the most misses in an elimination game since 1969.

"I kept hearing something during the game and it was during free throws," DeRozan said in a post game interview. "Somebody missed and I looked back and I was like, 'Damn, that's my daughter screaming?'"

DeRozan said his daughter was not even supposed to be at the game because she has school, but that she convinced him to travel to Toronto to see him play on his former home court, where he spent nine seasons.

"She was just adamant about coming to support, and I just said, 'Alright you can miss one day of school and come to a game,'" DeRozan explained. "And I'm glad I did. I owe her some money for sure."

The Bulls will face the Miami Heat on Friday, with the winner getting the No. 8 seed and a chance to take on the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks when the NBA playoffs kick off this weekend.

When asked if Diar would be making a return to the stands any time soon to help out the team, DeRozan said, "Nah, she's gotta go back to school."

