Delta hires David Boies' law firm to pursue damages from CrowdStrike

Delta says airline operations should return to normal after mass cancellations and delays

Delta Air Lines has hired famed attorney David Boies to seek potential damages following days of canceled flights related to a CrowdStrike bug that disabled Microsoft programs, taking down the airline's internal systems and causing chaos for travelers.

Boies' firm, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, is evaluating claims against CrowdStrike and Microsoft, CBS News has confirmed. CNBC was first to report that Delta had retained legal counsel to pursue possible damages from CrowdStrike and Microsoft following a faulty software update that scuttled airline schedules.

Boies previously represented the U.S. government in an antitrust case against Microsoft, as well as disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The unprecedented tech crash, which earlier this month shut down banks, hospitals, government agencies and other organizations around the world, cost large U.S. companies more than $5 billion, according to Parametrix, provider of internet cloud monitoring and insurance services.

— CBS News' Kathryn Krupnik contributed to this report