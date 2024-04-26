Emergency exit slide falls off Delta flight. What the airline says happened after takeoff in NYC

NEW YORK - An emergency exit slide "separated" from a Delta Airlines flight, prompting an emergency return to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday morning.

Flight 520 to Los Angeles took off from JFK this morning. It returned safely at around 8:35 a.m. "after the crew reported a vibration," according to the FAA.

The crew noticed an indicator light related to the right wing emergency exit, and heard a sound coming from near the right wing, Delta said.

They declared an emergency and headed back, landing safely.

"As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta flight crews enacted their extensive training and followed procedures to return to JFK. We appreciate their professionalism and our customers' patience for the delay in their travels," Delta said in a statement. "After the aircraft had safely landed and proceeded to a gate, it was observed that the emergency slide had separated from the aircraft. Delta is fully supporting retrieval efforts and will fully cooperate in investigations."

The plane is now out of service and is being evaluated.

There were 176 passengers and seven crew on the Boeing 767. The passengers were able to continue their journey on another jet.

It's just the latest in a recent series of concerning incidents involving planes. In January, a Boeing jet had a door plug fly off in midair, sparking investigations. Earlier this month, a plane engine covering fell off in Denver during takeoff, and a recent close call at John F. Kennedy nearly involved multiple planes.